Cyril of Alexandria: “when Christ has come to be within us”

17 July 2021
“… when Christ has come to be within us He lulls to sleep the law that rages in the members of flesh. He rekindles our reverence towards God, while simultaneously causing the passions to atrophy. He does not reckon our faults against us. Instead, He tends us as a doctor would his patients. For He binds up that which has been wounded, He raises that which has fallen, as a good shepherd who has laid down His life for His sheep (cf. Jn. 10:11).”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

Religious/Theological Reflections
