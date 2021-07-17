Skip to content

“a sinister autocracy just around the corner”

17 July 2021
“The struggle to which Americans, of whatever race, should be paying attention is the one that has to do with freedom. It has to do with privacy, mind control, individual liberties—with totalitarian systems of surveillance and manipulation perfecting themselves in an alliance of big tech, big government, global corporations and artificial intelligence. Wokeness … fronts for the real problem of the 21st century: a sinister autocracy just around the corner.”

Lance Morrow, Wall Street Journal

