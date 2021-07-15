Skip to content

Kierkegaard: “They are instruments of untruth”

15 July 2021
“Christ was crucified because He would have nothing to do with the crowd (even though He addressed Himself to all). He did not want to form a party, an interest group, a mass movement, but wanted to be what He was, the truth… Therefore everyone who will genuinely serve the truth is by that very fact a martyr. To win a crowd is no art; for that only untruth is needed, nonsense, and a little knowledge of human passions. But no witness to the truth dares to get involved with the crowd. His work is to be involved with all people, if possible, but always individually, speaking with each and every person on the sidewalk and on the streets – in order to split apart. He avoids the crowd, especially when it is treated as authoritative in matters of the truth or when its applause, or hissing, or balloting are regarded as judges. He avoids the crowd with its herd mentality more than a decent young girl avoids the bars on the harbor. Those who speak to the crowd, coveting its approval, those who deferentially bow and scrape before it must be regarded as being worse than prostitutes. They are instruments of untruth.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

