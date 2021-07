“those who fear the Lord”

“Only those who fear the Lord and keep His commandments have life with God. But as to those who do not keep His commandments, there is no life in them…. All, therefore, who despise Him and do not follow His commands deliver themselves to death, and each will be guilty of his own blood. But I implore you to obey His commands, and you will have a cure for your former sins. ”

The Shepherd of Hermas, 125 AD

