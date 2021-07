Kierkegaard: “an individual submitted to God in faith”

“It was not to save a nation that Abraham went to sacrifice Isaac, nor to appease angry gods… Then why does Abraham do it? For God’s sake… He does it for the sake of God because God demands proof of his faith… He was not justified by being virtuous, but by being an individual submitted to God in faith.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

