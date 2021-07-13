John Cassian: “a man is no master of the road he takes”

“Holy men have never claimed that their own efforts would have enabled them to find a sense of direction along the road that they were traveling to perfect virtue. Rather, they sought it from the Lord, praying, ‘Direct me in Your truth’ (Ps. 24:5) and ‘direct the road I take in Your sight’ (Ps. 5:9). And someone else asserts that he grasped this not only through faith but in a direct experience of how things are: ‘I learned, Lord, that a man is no master of the road he takes nor is it in man’s power as he goes his way to control his steps’ (Jer. 10:23). The Lord Himself had this to say to Israel: ‘I will lead him on, like a greening fir tree, and the fruit you bear comes from me’ (Hos. 14:9).”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

