Skip to content

“Pass me Not, O Gentle Savior”

11 July 2021
tags: ,

The Peterson’s wonderful rendition of “Pass me Not, O Gentle Savior”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Poetry and Music
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: