Skip to content

Gregory the Great: “Do not require a return”

10 July 2021
tags: , ,

.

“Do not require a return for benefits bestowed. Hear what is written, ‘When you make a dinner or a supper, do not call your friends, nor your brethren, neither your kinsmen, nor your rich neighbors, lest they also invite you later in recompense. But when you make a feast, call the poor, the maimed, the lame, the blind: and you shall be blessed; for they cannot give recompense’ (Lk. 14:12 ff.).

St. Gregory the Great

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: