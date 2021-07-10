Gregory the Great: “Do not require a return”

.

“Do not require a return for benefits bestowed. Hear what is written, ‘When you make a dinner or a supper, do not call your friends, nor your brethren, neither your kinsmen, nor your rich neighbors, lest they also invite you later in recompense. But when you make a feast, call the poor, the maimed, the lame, the blind: and you shall be blessed; for they cannot give recompense’ (Lk. 14:12 ff.).

St. Gregory the Great

.

.

.

.

.

.

.