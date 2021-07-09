Cyril of Alexandria: “because of the nature of the flesh”

“…reflect on the fact that water is cold by nature, but when it is poured into a kettle and put on the fire, it all but forgets its own nature and moves across to the energy of that which has dominated it. In the same way, although we are corruptible because of the nature of the flesh, we too through our mingling with Life abandon our own weakness and are transformed into its property, that is to say, into life. For it was absolutely necessary, not only that our soul should be re-created into newness of life by the Holy Spirit, but also that this coarse and earthly body should be sanctified by a coarser but analogous participation [in the Body and Blood of the Lord] and called to incorruption.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

