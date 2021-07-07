Metropolitan Neophytos: “appeal to those who live in cities”

.

“I appeal to those who live in cities: Do you want to be modern and follow fashion? Leave the city. Find a quiet village where you could take a rest from the hustle and bustle of the city. But don’t take the commotion of the city with you to the countryside, otherwise its tranquility will be disturbed. Being in nature, outside the city, we can enjoy the peace and quiet, especially at night.”

Metropolitan Neophytos (Masouras) of Morphou

