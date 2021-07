John of Damaskos: “the likeness of God”

“Every man possesses that which is according to the image of God, “for the gifts of God are irrevocable” (Rom. 11:29). But only a few, those who are virtuous and holy, and have imitated the goodness of God to the limit of human powers, possess that which is according to the likeness of God.”

St. John of Damaskos, The Philokalia

