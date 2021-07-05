New York Times: “our flag is now alienating to some”

“Today, flying the flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation,”

The New York Times, July 3, 2021

Source

Considering the fact the the left in the U.S. supports allowing illegal immigrants to invade our country across unprotected borders, the destruction of national monuments, defunding of law enforcement, racist ideology that presents itself as “anti-racist”, brainwashing of our children into the acceptance and “celebration” of all sorts of sexual perversion, disregarding Constitutionally guaranteed rights, and unending lies and distortions of truth about our nation’s history, I think that The New York Times has a legitimate point here. Woke ideology is un-American and a clear threat to the nation. These days any intelligent person who loves their country must be on the right.

