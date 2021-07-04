“Put not your trust in princes”

.

“Americans knew about many bad kings: John, Richard II, the Tudors, the Stuarts, and others, but Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, published in January 1776, argued that the problem was not the moral or intellectual weaknesses of individual kings; instead the problem was monarchy itself, and the only solution was independence. Paine’s arguments were convincing, but Americans’ classical education prepared them for Common Sense.

“In Polybius they learned about how the parts of government functioned.

“In Livy, they saw Romans establishing their republic by throwing off Etruscan King Tarquin.

“In Tacitus, they saw Queen Boudicca raising the Britons in rebellion against abusive Roman colonizers.

“In Homer, they were thrilled by accounts of battles in which bronze-age battlefield weapons inflicted mortal wounds in every way possible, but he also gave them a political education. The Iliad and the Odyssey show how harm can result when power is conferred by circumstances of birth. In the former poem the Greek army suffers harm from the presence of King Agamemnon; the latter, Ithaca suffers harm from the prolonged absence of King Odysseus.”

.

Then later on in the article

.

“In the fictional world of Homer’s poems show how the parts of government function in wartime. Monarchy is discredited by a bad king’s acts of commission (Agamemnon’s incompetent leadership), and a good king’s acts of omission (Odysseus’s twenty years’ absence from Ithaca). The popular assembly provides in the Iliad a vehicle for a demagogue to speak against Agamemnon; but it is powerless to prevent Agamemnon’s foolhardy action against Chryses. And in the Odyssey, the assembly was inert for twenty years. Only the aristocratic advisory council proves its worth: with the wise Nestor standing out, it rescues Agamemnon from self-inflicted catastrophe.

“In the real world of 1776, the well-meaning King George III was ill-served by foolish advisers and catastrophe does result. Paine’s evidenced-based arguments raised the wrath of Americans, who decided to leave the British Empire and its monarchy, much as Achilles decided to leave the Greeks. Agamemnon prepared them for Paine. But unlike Achilles they did not return. Far better, they concluded, to risk trusting the people, even if a Thersites might appear someday.”

Walter Johanson

Read the entire article here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.