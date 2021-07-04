Skip to content

Hieromonk Job (Gumerov): “What is Tradition?”

4 July 2021
tags: , ,

“What is Tradition? It is what is entrusted to you, not what is invented by you; it is what you have received, and not what you have invented, it is not a matter of the mind, but of teaching; not of private possession, but of general transmission; a matter that has been handed down to you, and not discovered by you; in relation to which you should not be an inventor, but a guardian; not a founder, but a follower; not a leader, but the one who is led.”

Hieromonk Job (Gumerov)

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
