Dionysius: “a concession to the nature of our own mind”

“The Word of God makes use of poetic imagery when discussing… formless intelligences but… it does not do so for the sake of art, but as a concession to the nature of our own mind. It uses scriptural passages in an uplifting fashion as a way, provided for us from the first, to uplift our mind in a manner suitable to our nature.”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite

