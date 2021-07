Alexander Hamilton: “The sacred rights of mankind”

“The sacred rights of mankind are not to be rummaged for, among old parchments, or musty records. They are written, as with a sun beam, in the whole volume of human nature, by the hand of the divinity itself; and can never be erased or obscured by mortal power.”

Alexander Hamilton, The Farmer Refuted, 1775

