Gregory of Nazianzus: “For all our sakes He became all that we are”

1 July 2021
“Our Lord Jesus Christ has united with Himself all that lay under condemnation, in order to release it from condemnation. For all our sakes He became all that we are, sin apart – body, soul, mind, all that death pervades. The joint result is a man who is visibly, because He is spiritually discerned as, God. He is ‘Son of Man’ (Mt. 9:6) through Adam and through the Virgin, from who He was descended – from Adam His forefather, from the Virgin by the law of motherhood, not by that of fatherhood… He is… ‘Melchizedek’ (Heb. 7:1), because on the transcendent level He had no mother, on the human level no father, and His high estate is without genealogy (cf. Heb. 7:3). ‘Who’, it says, ‘can recount His generation (Is. 53:8)?’ “

St. Gregory of Nazianzus, On God and Christ

Religious/Theological Reflections
