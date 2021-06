Leo the Great: “he that says he abides in Christ”

“… the Apostle says, ‘he that says he abides in Christ ought himself also to walk as He walked’ (I Jn. 2:6). Otherwise we make a vain pretence and show, if we follow not His steps, Whose name we glory in, and assuredly they would not be irksome to us, but would free us from all dangers, if we loved nothing but what He commanded us to love.”

St. Leo the Great

