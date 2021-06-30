James Madison: “A standing military force, with an overgrown executive”

“A standing military force, with an overgrown executive, will not long be safe companions to liberty. The means of defense against a foreign danger, have always been the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended. Throughout all Europe, the armies kept up under the pretext of defending, have enslaved the people.”

James Madison, June 1787, at The Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia

