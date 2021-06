Therese of Lisieux: “another heaven which is infinitely dearer to him”

“Our Lord does not come down from Heaven every day to lie in a golden ciborium. He comes to find another heaven which is infinitely dearer to him – the heaven of our souls, created in His Image, the living temples of the Adorable Trinity.”

St. Therese of Lisieux

