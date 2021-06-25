Maximos the Confessor: “having their dwelling place in God”

.

“It is impossible that those who have found the stability that comes from having their dwelling place in God will turn way from God. How can those who have actually found rest in God become satiated and be drawn away recklessly by desire? For by definition, satiety quenches appetite… Satiety comes about in two ways: either appetite is quenched because it desired things that are trivial, or because it becomes nauseous by being drawn to what is base and repugnant. In the latter case desire turns into loathing. But for those who enjoy fellowship with God who is infinite and beautiful, desire becomes more intense and has no limit.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

.

.

.

.

.

.

.