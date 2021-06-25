Gregory of Nazianzus: “God cannot be named”

.

“Our starting-point must be the fact that God cannot be named… no mind has yet contained or language embraced God’s substance in its fullness. No, we use facts connected with Him to outline qualities that correspond with Him, collecting a faint and feeble mental image from various quarters. Our noblest theologian is not one who has discovered the whole – our earthly shackles do not permit us the whole – but one whose mental image is by comparison fuller, who has gathered in his mind a richer picture, outline, or whatever we call it, of the truth.”

St. Gregory of Nazianzus, On God and Christ

.

.

.

.

.

.

.