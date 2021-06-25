Skip to content

Augusto Del Noce: “the precise definition of today’s situation”

25 June 2021
“To convince ourselves that this attitude exists and dominates, we only need to think of two statements that are common today. The first is that we need to ‘start from scratch’, thus rejecting the old ideals without any nostalgia. The second is that the mutation that is supposedly taking place today, unprecedented in the history of civilization, should be accompanied by the awareness that every affirmation is the expression of a particular age, not of some timeless and intrinsic value. By combining these two statements, we have the precise definition of today’s situation: death of the old ideals, but simultaneously the confession that new ideals cannot be born.”

Augusto Del Noce

