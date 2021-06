John Cassian: “a gift of God”

“The apostles were very sure that everything of theirs which had to do with salvation was a gift to them from God. ‘Increase our faith’ (Lk. 17:5). They did not presume that the fullness of faith would come to them merely because they freely opted for it. They believed, rather, that it was a gift of God which would have to be granted to them.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

