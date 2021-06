Major General Fuller: “the invisible hands of a plutocracy”

“The government of the Western nations, whether monarchical or republican, had passed into the invisible hands of a plutocracy, international in power and grasp. It was, I venture to suggest, this semioccult power which….pushed the mass of the American people into the cauldron of World War I.”



Major General J.F.C. Fuller, British military historian, 1941

