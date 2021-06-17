Cyril of Jerusalem: “Blessed are they whose iniquities are forgive”

“As you have entered upon a good and most glorious path, run with reverence the race of godliness. For the Only-begotten Son of God is present here most ready to redeem you, saying, ‘Come to Me all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest’ (Mt. 11:28). You that are clothed with the rough garment of your offenses, who are ‘held with the cords of your own sins’, hear the voice of the Prophet saying, ‘Wash, you, make you clean, put away your iniquities from before My eyes’ (Is. 1:16): that the choir of Angels may chant over you, ‘Blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven, and whose sins are covered’ (Ps. 32:1).”

St. Cyril of Jerusalem

