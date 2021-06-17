Augustine: “a Christian’s faith is with love”

.

“The devils also say, ‘We know who you are, the Son of God, the Holy One of God’ (Mk. 1:24). This Peter said, this also the devils: the words the same, the mind not the same. And how is it clear that Peter said this with love? Because a Christian’s faith is with love, but a devil’s without love. How without love? Peter said this, that he might embrace Christ (cf. Mt. 16:16); the devils said it, that Christ might depart from them. For before they said, ‘We know who You are, the Son of God,’ they said, ‘What have we to do with you? Why have you come to destroy us before the time?’ (Mt. 8:29). It is one thing then to confess Christ that you may hold Christ, another thing to confess Christ that you may drive Christ from you.”

St. Augustine of Hippo

.

.

.

.

.

.

.