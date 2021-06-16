North Korean defector: “even North Korea isn’t this nuts.”

.

“A North Korean defector said she viewed the US as country of free thought and free speech – until she went to college here.

“Yeonmi Park attended Columbia University and was immediately struck by what she viewed anti-Western sentiment in the classroom and a focus on political correctness that had her thinking “even North Korea isn’t this nuts.”

“’I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think,’ Park told Fox News. ‘I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying.’”

New York Post

