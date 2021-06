Basil the Great: “Do not take your present troubles ill”

.

“… the more have been your trials, look for a more perfect reward from your just Judge. Do not take your present troubles ill. Do not lose hope. Yet a little while and your Helper will come to you and will not tarry (cf. Hab. 2:3).”

St. Basil the Great

.

.

.

.

.

.

.