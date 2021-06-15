Skip to content

Theodore Dalrymple: “When people are […] being told the most obvious lies”

15 June 2021
“I came to the conclusion that the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, nor to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is to co-operate with evil, and in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed.”

“A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.”

Theodore Dalrymple 

    15 June 2021 6:54 pm

    A few days ago a cousin of mine commented on facebook that she was glad rainbow propaganda on Nickelodeon was making bigots uncomfortable. Ah, I thought, she understands the purpose of propaganda.

