John Cassian: “the ardor of divine love”

.

“In proportion as the ardor of divine love brings you nearer to God, so will a larger concourse of saintly brethren flock to you. For, as the Lord says, ‘A city set on a hill cannot be hid’ (Mt. 5:14).”

St. John Cassian

.

.

.

.

.

.

.