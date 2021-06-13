Gregory of Nyssa: “For truly barren is profane education”

“For truly barren is profane education, which is always in labor but never gives birth. For what fruit worthy of such pangs does philosophy show for being so long in labor? Do not all who are full of wind and never come to term miscarry before they come to the light of the knowledge of God, although they could as well become men if they were not altogether hidden in the womb of barren wisdom?”

Gregory of Nyssa, The Life of Moses

