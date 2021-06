Maximos the Confessor: “the result of faith in God”

“Dispassion engenders love, hope in God engenders dispassion, and patience and forbearance engender hope in God; these in turn are the product of complete self-control, which itself springs from fear of God. Fear of God is the result of faith in God.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

