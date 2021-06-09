Cyril of Jerusalem: “nevertheless the forgiving God forgave him”

“You see that it is good to make confession? Ahab? the King of Samaria, became a most wicked idolator, an outrageous man, the murderer of the Prophets (cf. I Kgs. 18:4), a stranger to godliness, a coveter of other men’s fields and vineyards. Yet when by Jezebel’s means he had slain Naboth, and the Prophet Elijah came and merely threatened him, he rent his garments and put on sackcloth. And what said the merciful God to Elijah? ‘Have you seen how Ahab is pricked in the heart before Me?’ (I Kgs. 21:29) as if almost He would persuade the fiery zeal of the Prophet to condescend to the penitent. For He says, ‘I will not bring evil in his days’. And though after this forgiveness he was sure not to depart from his wickedness, nevertheless the forgiving God forgave him, not as being ignorant of the future, but as granting a forgiveness corresponding to the present season of repentance. For it is the part of a righteous judge to give sentence according to each case that has occurred.”

St. Cyril of Jerusalem

