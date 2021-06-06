Skip to content

Gregory Palamas: “above the tops of all the mountains of reason”

6 June 2021
tags: , ,

.

“The Master’s Body is the visible mountain of which Isaiah speaks, the Lord’s house above the tops of all the mountains of reason (cf. Isa. 2:2 LXX). Neither an angel nor a man, but the incarnate Lord Himself came and saved us, being made like us for our sake while remaining unchanged as God. In the same way as He came down, without changing place but condescending to us, so He returns once more, without moving as God, but enthroning on high our human nature which He had assumed. It was truly right that the first begotten human nature from the dead (Rev. 1:5) should be presented there to God, as first-fruits from the first crop offered for the whole race of men.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: