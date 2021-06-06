Gregory Palamas: “above the tops of all the mountains of reason”

“The Master’s Body is the visible mountain of which Isaiah speaks, the Lord’s house above the tops of all the mountains of reason (cf. Isa. 2:2 LXX). Neither an angel nor a man, but the incarnate Lord Himself came and saved us, being made like us for our sake while remaining unchanged as God. In the same way as He came down, without changing place but condescending to us, so He returns once more, without moving as God, but enthroning on high our human nature which He had assumed. It was truly right that the first begotten human nature from the dead (Rev. 1:5) should be presented there to God, as first-fruits from the first crop offered for the whole race of men.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

