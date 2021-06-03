Maximus the Confessor: “The fear of the Lord is twofold”

.

“The fear of the Lord is twofold. The first type is produced in us from threats of punishment, and from it arises in proper order self-control, patience, hope in God, and detachment, from which comes love. The second is coupled with love itself and constantly produces reverence in the soul, lest through the familiarity of love it becomes presumptuous of God.”

St. Maximus the Confessor, The Four Centuries on Love

