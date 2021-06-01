Skip to content

Nikolai Velimirovich: “as God’s splendor and His man”

1 June 2021
“Beholding the undreamed-of richness of God’s gifts, an obedient man is filled with fear and amazement both at God’s almightiness and his own sin. He would then want to hide from God, that God should depart from him and he himself return to his old spirit and his old life. But as soon as God’s splendor and His mercy are revealed to a man, his own sinfulness, unworthiness and long estrangement from God are instantly revealed to him.” 

St. Nikolai Velimirovich

