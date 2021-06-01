Dorotheos and Gaza: “keeping the thought of death”

“The Fathers tell us that a man gains possession of the fear of God by keeping the thought of death before his mind and remembering eternal punishment, by examining himself each evening about how he has passed the day and each morning about how he has passed the night; by never giving rein to his tongue and by keeping in close and continual touch with a man possessed of the fear of God, as his spiritual director.”

St. Dorotheos and Gaza, Discourses & Sayings

