Isaac of Syria: “humility that comes from the fear of God”

.

“There is a humility that comes from the fear of God, and there is a humility that comes from the fervent love of God. One man is humbled because of his fear of God, another is humbled because of his joy. The man humbled from fear of God is possessed of modesty in his members, a right ordering of his senses, and a heart contrite at all times. But the man humbled because of joy is possessed of great exuberance and an open and insuppressible heart.”

St. Isaac of Syria, The Ascetical Homilies

.

.

.

.

.

.

.