Gregory Palamas: “the Word of God put on man’s nature”

25 May 2021
“As the evil one procured our twofold death by means of his single spiritual death, so the good Lord healed this twofold death of ours through His single bodily death, and through the one Resurrection of His Body gave us a twofold resurrection. By means of His bodily death He destroyed him who had power over our souls and bodies in death, and rescued us from his tyranny over them both. The evil one clothed himself in the serpent to deceive man, but the Word of God put on man’s nature to trick the trickster. He received this nature in its undeceived and pure state, and kept it so to the end, offering it as firstfruits to the Father for sanctification from ourselves for ourselves.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
