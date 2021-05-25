Barsanuphius and John: “The beginning is humility”

“Q: Pray that I might place a beginning to salvation.

“A: The beginning is humility and the fear of God: “The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom” (Proverbs 1:7). And what is the beginning of wisdom, if it is not to remove oneself from everything hateful to God? And how does one remove oneself from this? Do nothing without questioning and counsel; likewise, say nothing unfitting, and at the same time acknowledge oneself to be senseless, unsalted, and degraded, and in general insignificant. “

Saints Barsanuphius and John, Guidance Toward Spiritual Life

