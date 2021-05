Diadochos of Photiki: “Through the action of fear the soul is purified”

.

“No one can love God consciously in his heart unless he has first feared Him with all his heart. Through the action of fear the soul is purified and, as it were, made malleable and so it becomes awakened to the action of love.”

St. Diadochos of Photiki, On Spiritual Knowledge

.

.

.

.

.

.

.