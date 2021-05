“But don’t tell anyone else”

.

“According to the anecdote attributed to different sources, Khrushchev asked Gagarin if he saw God in space. “Of course I’ve seen him,” replied Gagarin mockingly.

“Khrushchev’s reply was just as witty as Gagarin’s: “I knew it! But don’t tell anyone else.”‘

SOURCE

.

.

.

.

.

.

.