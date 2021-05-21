“let’s call it what it is: abuse”

.

“Hollywood believes sex sells and, sadly, they are right. The female body has been eroticized and commodified. As [Salma] Hayek stated, “I was not an artist. I wasn’t even a person. I was a thing: not a nobody, but a body.” Actresses are reduced to an object that can be photographed, filmed, and viewed as nothing but a body to be sold to entertain the public regardless of how much trauma is suffered by the actresses on the set.

“The question is, are we going to continue buying?

“When we watch sex-saturated movies, we are complicit in the denigration of these actresses. We pay for their humiliation. We monetize their trauma. We line the pockets of directors and producers who coerce actresses, ignoring their sobs and overruling their refusals. But at what cost to their personhood?

“Hayek explained that her strategy for getting through nude sex scenes is to mentally disassociate from her body. In her words, “When you’re not you, then you can do it.” But after hearing about the deep trauma experienced by many actresses, it is obvious this strategy does not work. It cannot work. What we do with our bodies, whether in or out of character, impacts our whole person.”

[…]

“The #MeToo movement revealed that powerful men have been sexually abusing women “behind the scenes” for decades, but isn’t it time we look at the abuse happening right before our eyes? Expecting women to undress “to take one for the team” degrades women, devalues their bodies, and fragments our view of the person.”

Christa Stamper

