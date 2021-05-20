Skip to content

Gregory Palamas: “fornication, adultery or any other such bodily impurity”

20 May 2021
“Anyone who has fallen into fornication, adultery or any other such bodily impurity, should desist from this revolting filth and cleanse himself through confession, tears, fasting and the like. For God judges unrepentant fornicators and adulterers. He condemns them, dismisses them and consigns them to hell, unquenchable fire and other never-ending punishments, saying, ‘Let the impure and accursed be taken away, lest they see and enjoy the glory of the Lord’ (cf. Isa. 26:10 LXX).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

