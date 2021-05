Things That Make You Go “Yuck!”

All of the western world seems to be sinking into demonically inspired insanity.

.

.

.

.

Monomakhos said this about it:

“It’s a veritable perfect storm of apostasy! The only thing that’s missing is a drag queen dressed as Baphomet reading the Lectionary!

“In times like this, I miss the Inquisition.”

.

.

.

.