Skip to content

Seraphim of Viritsa: “Dreadful will be that time; I pity those who will be living then”

18 May 2021
tags: , , , , ,
[serafim_vyritzkiy2.jpg]

.

“There will come a time when not the persecutions but money and the goods of this world will take people far from God. Then many more souls will be lost than in the time of the persecutions. On the one hand, they will be putting gold on the domes and will put the crosses on them and, on the other hand, everywhere evil and falsehood will reign. The true Church will always be persecuted. They who want to be saved will be saved with illnesses and afflictions. The way in which the persecutions will occur will be very sly and it will be very difficult for one to foresee the persecutions. Dreadful will be that time; I pity those who will be living then.”

St. Seraphim of Viritsa, Seraphim of The New Saint of the Russian Church

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
One Comment leave one →
  1. BT permalink
    18 May 2021 4:38 pm

    Such is our day and we are in but the dawning of an all out assult upon the people of the true faith.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: