John of Kronstadt: “so also the Lord pastures our souls”

“The Lord called Himself and is the ‘good Shepherd’ (Jn. 10:11). If you believe in His guidance, then you will understand by your heart that as a zealous shepherd when feeding his flock does not allow the sheep to disperse, but gathers them together, so also the Lord pastures our souls, not allowing them to wander in falsehood and sins, but gathering them on the path of virtue, and not allowing the mental wolf to steal and scatter them.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

