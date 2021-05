Dorotheos of Gaza: “the fear of God”

“A man obtains the fear of God if he has the remembrance of his unavoidable death and of the eternal torments that await sinners; If he tests himself every evening as to how he has spent the day, and every morning as to how he has spent the night, and if he is not sharp in his relations with others.”

St. Dorotheos of Gaza

