The fear of the Lord has gone out of style

Rio de Janeiro’s landmark statue of Christ the Redeemer lit up with a blasphemous message promoting vaccine. This is very flippant and cutesy. It should also be troubling to any serious follower of Christ. It seems like the fear of the Lord has gone out of style. We need to regain an awe of God; a sense of His holiness and greatness, and a reverence for the image of The Son.

NEW – Rio de Janeiro's landmark Christ the Redeemer was lit up with a message promoting vaccines.pic.twitter.com/q8LTiOn89c — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 16, 2021

